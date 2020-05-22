American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Universal worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Universal by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Universal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Universal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

American International Group Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of Workiva Inc
TTM Technologies, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Has $710,000 Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gentherm Inc
American International Group Inc. Sells 2,656 Shares of Epizyme Inc


