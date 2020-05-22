American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Universal worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Universal by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Universal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Universal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

