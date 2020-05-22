City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other City news, Director Robert D. Fisher acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $99,535.68. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. City Holding has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $73.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.19 million. City had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

