American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $19,736,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 815.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.