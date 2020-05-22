American International Group Inc. Has $751,000 Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.