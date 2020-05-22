Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $82,795.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 91,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,799.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $349,245.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,735 shares of company stock worth $2,593,674 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

