Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Kaman worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,656,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $954.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.