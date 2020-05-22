American International Group Inc. Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125,251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4,209.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

