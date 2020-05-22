Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Regenxbio worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the fourth quarter worth about $19,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter worth about $15,254,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Regenxbio by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 140,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 131,795 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Regenxbio by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 125,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of RGNX opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $55.23.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. Regenxbio’s revenue was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

