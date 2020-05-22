American International Group Inc. Sells 5,369 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 897,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,071,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 415,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.