American International Group Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

