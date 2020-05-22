American International Group Inc. Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Dril-Quip worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.62 million, a PE ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.39. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Gabelli downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

