American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,163,000 after buying an additional 558,764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.12. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

