American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti raised their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

