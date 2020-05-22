American International Group Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ICF International worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in ICF International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ICF International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ICF International by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. ICF International Inc has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.57 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

