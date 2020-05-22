American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 137,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 903.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

