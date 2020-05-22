Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $198,000 in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lands’ End as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LE shares. BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of LE opened at $6.25 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

In other news, Director Jignesh Patel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

