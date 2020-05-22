Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New $194,000 Investment in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $657.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.