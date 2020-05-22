46,030 Shares in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 207,410 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $4.95 on Friday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 75.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, CFO Lance Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Also, Director John L. Bernard purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

