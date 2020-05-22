Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $192,000 Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHL opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 70.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

