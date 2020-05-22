Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 112.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,241,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 488,567 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 654,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

LPG stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

