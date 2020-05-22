Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Safeguard Scientifics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $60,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,803.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,343 shares of company stock worth $194,751. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

