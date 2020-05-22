Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys New Position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of ATRS opened at $2.81 on Friday. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.