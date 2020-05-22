Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Stake in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.13% of Joint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Joint by 27.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 52,879 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Joint by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 69,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $897,865.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Joint Corp has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. Joint had a return on equity of 66.44% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Joint Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

