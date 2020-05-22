Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,271 Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,271 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Apache by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apache by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Apache by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Apache by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apache by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

