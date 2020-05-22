Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,198,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 131,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 50,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

VAPO stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $527.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of -1.71. Vapotherm Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

