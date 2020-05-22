Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $186,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 213,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $364.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 3.27.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.