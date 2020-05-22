Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $184,000 in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in International Money Express by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Money Express Inc has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of -0.14.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

