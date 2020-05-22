Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $183,000 in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $58,993. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $298.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

