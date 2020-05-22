Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $180,000 in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hanmi Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,682,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAFC opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, CEO Bonita Lee purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,021 shares in the company, valued at $460,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Ahn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,260 shares of company stock worth $180,019. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

