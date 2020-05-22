Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 26,812 Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,812 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPC opened at $9.71 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corp has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $388.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

TPC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Also, CFO Gary G. Smalley bought 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $273,050.00. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

