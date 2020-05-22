Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $172,000 Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAI stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. Research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

RPAI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

