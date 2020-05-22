Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ STRL opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Messer purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Also, Director Roger A. Cregg purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STRL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.