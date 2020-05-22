Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 109,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

