Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of CECO Environmental worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 158,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

CECE opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

