Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 57,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBPB opened at $2.04 on Friday. Potbelly Corp has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

