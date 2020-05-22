Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $169,000 in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $578.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.31. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

