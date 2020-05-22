15,194 Shares in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

