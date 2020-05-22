Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $176,000 Position in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUE. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Cue Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 959.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

