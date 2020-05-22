Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Cars.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cars.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 55.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CARS. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.