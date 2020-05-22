Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 103.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $9.08 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $281.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

