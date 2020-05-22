Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $167,000 Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

VRCA stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $259.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

