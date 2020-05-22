Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 26,586 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 184.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,586 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Vera Bradley worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $155.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Mcevoy purchased 13,341 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,505.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at $302,633.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

