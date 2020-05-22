Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,090 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,752 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,764 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,553 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 226,137 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $357.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.89.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 19.89%.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

