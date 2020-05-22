Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 4,194 Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Veritiv worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $341,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.24. Veritiv Corp has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske acquired 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,607 shares in the company, valued at $651,159.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,221.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $199,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

