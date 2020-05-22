Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 53.97 and a quick ratio of 53.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,407 shares of company stock valued at $230,583. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

