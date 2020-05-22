American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,692,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 453,423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,820,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after buying an additional 614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

