American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.65.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,377,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $1,353,000. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

