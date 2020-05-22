American International Group Inc. Has $779,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 48.60, a current ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.25. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

