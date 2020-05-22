iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iRobot worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after acquiring an additional 509,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,638,000 after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,824,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 148,833 shares during the last quarter.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $72.54 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $96.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $257,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

