American International Group Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Luminex worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,890,000 after buying an additional 91,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

LMNX stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

